Forecasters are watching one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea

Conditions in the Atlantic basin remained quiet on Tuesday, June 21, with forecasters watching one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

(NOAA).- There’s more activity in the eastern Pacific, which has already experienced Hurricanes Agatha and Blas. Tropical Depression Celia is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

Dry air, Saharan dust, and strong winds — which tear apart developing tropical systems — have helped keep activity low since Potential Tropical Cyclone One crossed Florida June 3-4. It later strengthened into Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

But warm waters and a weak storm system called the Central American gyre make a tropical system in the Caribbean a possibility into early July, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

One potential trouble spot could develop off the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts of the U.S. this weekend. There is a remote chance that a non-tropical storm may linger over marginally warm waters long enough to take on some tropical characteristics. Any development in this area would be very slow.

As wind shear decreases, it’s also possible a tropical system could impact the southern U.S. by the end of June, according to AccuWeather.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bonnie.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 21:

What’s out there and where is it?

A tropical wave is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea immediately west of Martinique. It’s moving to the west.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It’s too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical wave.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what’s expected to be an active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

