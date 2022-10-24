Yucatan Tourism continues to recover as the month of September left a 47 percent occupancy rate

The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, highlighted that in the ninth month of this year Merida was the destination that reported the highest room occupancy, with 49 percent, which represents 13 points above the same period of 2021, which was 36 percent.

In September the other destinations in the state, he said, reported that 34 % of their rooms were occupied, which means 8.43 % more than in the same month of last year when it registered 25.57 %. Martin Pacheco explained that after Merida, the destination that reported the highest occupancy was Valladolid with 46.02 %, followed by Izamal with 34.95, beaches with 33.72 and Chichen Itza with 22.04 %.

In order to obtain the statistics, he detailed, a sampling was carried out in 98 hotels throughout the state, which together total 6,014 rooms, with 69 hotels in Merida with 5,191 rooms and 29 in the rest of the state with 823 rooms.

“The recovery shown by the hotels in the months of this 2022 gives us optimism that we will have a positive year-end with occupancies similar to those of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic” when it reached more than 56 %”, he noted.

The business leader highlighted that the tourism sector in Yucatan is on the rise, complemented by the Congresses and Conventions that are already reactivated, and that in the case of the entity there are several national and international events scheduled that will help the recovery of other industries linked to the hotel industry. Juan José Martín Pacheco stated that even though restrictions have been lifted in the state, hotels in Yucatán are maintaining sanitary measures to avoid possible contagion of Covid-19, as the virus has been controlled but not eradicated.

