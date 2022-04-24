AMLO will receive celebrities who are against the Mayan Train on Monday, April 25th

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reported that it will be next Monday when he will receive celebrities and activists who are against Section 5 of the Maya Train at the National Palace in Mexico City, to give them an explanation about the project.

In the morning conference held in the state of Veracruz, López Obrador pointed out that in this meeting he will give them all the information regarding the priority work of the Government of Mexico.

I receive them on Monday (celebrities and activists), we are going to meet during the day to inform them, I invited them to the National Palace, “he said.

“I am not going to have an advisor, that is why I want them to be there so I can provide all the corresponding information, I am going to deliver to them a document, and they can pronounce themselves and that their advisors freely express themselves., but I want to talk about the topic personally,” he said.

The Mexican president did not confirm who will be present at the meeting.

Activists and artists who oppose the Mayan Train megaproject accepted President López Obrador’s invitation on Wednesday to speak about a section of the work that they consider will impact the ecosystem.

“We appreciate your interest and your invitation to discuss Section 5 of the Mayan Train. As we have pointed out, we have no other interest than the defense of the jungle, the conservation of the Maya aquifer, its underground rivers, and caves; as well as the best development of the region. We are certain that we can reach an agreement with you on these matters, ”the artists said in a statement on social media.

On March, Mexican celebrities such as Eugenio Derbez, Kate del Castillo, Natalia Lafourcade, Omar Chaparro, Ana Claudia Talancón, Rubén Albarrán and Bárbara Mori demonstrated against the project within the “Sélvame Del Tren” campaign.

This campaign arose after the modification of Section 5 South of the train, which, according to complaints, would destroy the largest underground river system in the world and its flora and fauna.

The Maya Train is a priority project for López Obrador which, with an investment of around 200 billion pesos, plans to build nearly 1,554 kilometers of railway in five states in the southeast of the country: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

The work has not been without controversy and has been criticized by NGOs and indigenous groups in the area due to its environmental impact on the region.

