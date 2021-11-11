Umán killer released from jail after a 10-year sentence, murders wife

After killing his ex-partner, Santos “N” turned himself in to the authorities when he was cornered by the police and admitted his responsibility for the crime.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A man, who was recently released from the State Social Reinsertion Center, murdered his ex-wife early on Wednesday, November 10th, in Umán, because she refused to go back to live with him and told him that she already had another sentimental partner.

The killer, who had been detained since 2011 for rape, was identified as Santos “N”, 37 years old, who when cornered by the police decided to turn himself in and even admitted his responsibility.

The events occurred on the “20 de Noviembre” sports field, located on 20th Street and 26-F in the San Francisco de Umán neighborhood.

According to the information provided, Santos, who was recently released from the Mérida jail, decided to go to see his ex-partner Y. V. P., 37 years old, so he waited for the woman to leave work at a Kekén plant in Umán.

The subject convinced her to join him at the sports field, located near her house, to talk about their relationship, as he wanted to keep it going.

She got angry because she did not want to get back together with him. The couple was at the site, presumably from 23:00 hours on Tuesday until Santos became enraged because Y. V. P. refused to resume the romantic relationship, and even told him that she already had a new partner and was fine.

Santos then pulled out a knife with which he attacked the woman, who died at the scene. The cause of death was a chest injury due to stabbing.

The murder was discovered by people who passed by the sports field and saw the body lying on the ground in a pool of blood, so they alerted the emergency services.

Patrol cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene, the paramedics confirmed that the woman was dead.

Agents of the State Investigation Police, the Public Security Secretariat, and the Municipal Police of Umán carried out an operation that led to the arrest of the perpetrator, who was cornered and decided to turn himself in.

Santos B. V. was handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the integration of the investigation.

Personnel from the State Public Prosecutor’s Office came to take the body of the woman and collect evidence at the scene of the crime.

