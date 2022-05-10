In Yucatan wages have increased 9.2 percent in the last year

The salary associated with Yucatan is currently 392.6 pesos per day, which represents an increase of 9.2 percent nominal in the last year, “it is the highest, both the percentage and the total amount, of the last 10 years,” reported Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, Director of Incorporation and Collection of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).
This is a benefit for the population since having greater employability and higher income allows people to be protected, which allows them to generate savings for retirement, also for people with disabilities if required.
“In Yucatan, we are seeing historical employment figures,” she explained that Yucatan has 401,534 jobs. She highlighted that the actions at the local level also contribute to the national level and, she hopes, that the salary will continue to increase.
According to the IMSS measurement, the annual growth for the State was 7.9 percent compared to the same month, but from 2021; with which, it exceeded the national growth of 4.7 percent.
In contrast to the jobs lost during the pandemic, 25 thousand 708, the recovery and generation of jobs shows that today there are 41 thousand 126 jobs occupied, with which the entity exceeds the loss by 15 thousand 418 new jobs; in other words, there have been 744 new places monthly.
From January to April, the increase in the working population with insurance was 2.1 percent, also above the national average, which grew by 1.9 percent; In those same months, the generation of jobs reached 8 thousand 195 more people with work.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Flames consume a passenger bus on the Mérida-Cancún highway
The driver and passengers of a.
-
CCE declares that economic reactivation and growth are aimed at all sectors in Yucatan
The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of.
-
In nine years, Yucatan has received investment from more than 3 thousand foreign companies
In the last nine years, Quintana.
-
López Obrador announces elimination of tariffs and start of Sembrando Vida in Belize
“The relationship between Mexico and Belize,.
-
An “Ahuehuete” will replace the iconic palm tree on CDMX’s Glorieta de Reforma
According to the Government of Mexico.
-
Car production falls in April; exports rise, according to Inegi
Car production in Mexico marked a.
-
As hurricane season approaches, experts say to beware of more rapidly intensifying storms
Maggie and Mike McKinney, their pets.
-
Attempted kidnapping reported in Tixcacal Opichen, Mérida
Two men tried to kidnap a.
-
Within hours of being inaugurated, ‘El Mirador’ in Campeche is vandalized
On Wednesday, May 4th, the Campeche.
-
Shootings in Cancun bars leave one dead and six injured: FGE
Two bars in Cancun, located on.
Leave a Comment