In Yucatan wages have increased 9.2 percent in the last year

The salary associated with Yucatan is currently 392.6 pesos per day, which represents an increase of 9.2 percent nominal in the last year, “it is the highest, both the percentage and the total amount, of the last 10 years,” reported Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, Director of Incorporation and Collection of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

This is a benefit for the population since having greater employability and higher income allows people to be protected, which allows them to generate savings for retirement, also for people with disabilities if required.

“In Yucatan, we are seeing historical employment figures,” she explained that Yucatan has 401,534 jobs. She highlighted that the actions at the local level also contribute to the national level and, she hopes, that the salary will continue to increase.

According to the IMSS measurement, the annual growth for the State was 7.9 percent compared to the same month, but from 2021; with which, it exceeded the national growth of 4.7 percent.

In contrast to the jobs lost during the pandemic, 25 thousand 708, the recovery and generation of jobs shows that today there are 41 thousand 126 jobs occupied, with which the entity exceeds the loss by 15 thousand 418 new jobs; in other words, there have been 744 new places monthly.

From January to April, the increase in the working population with insurance was 2.1 percent, also above the national average, which grew by 1.9 percent; In those same months, the generation of jobs reached 8 thousand 195 more people with work.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments