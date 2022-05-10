CCE declares that economic reactivation and growth are aimed at all sectors in Yucatan

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Yucatan considered that the 2040 agenda integrates proposals arising from the Private Initiative that seek to encourage the commerce, tourism, industry, and services sectors, which help the economic growth of Yucatan in the immediate future.

The president of the Yucatecan CCE, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, pointed out that the 2040 Agenda comes at an ideal time when it is necessary to work on the economic reactivation of the entity, after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business leader pointed out that from the IP, 1,300 proposals were made to integrate the 2040 Agenda, especially at a time when all economic sectors were rethinking new ways of doing things.

“The 2040 Agenda comes at an ideal moment in which all sectors had the need to rethink our ways of doing things and, of course, our goals and objectives. That is why, with regard to the prosperous and competitive Yucatan axis, citizen consultation dialogues were held for the economic reactivation of Yucatan, in which 814 people participated, managing to generate 55 objectives and 1,030 proposals,” he said.

Rodríguez Gasque pointed out that the 2040 Agenda seeks to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the Yucatan, with the participation of the government and the private initiatives.

“The mission is to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth in which both the government and the economic sectors, private, social and autonomous institutions participate, enhancing the competitive advantages of the State,” the president of the Yucatecan CCE, Iván Rodríguez Gasque concluded.

