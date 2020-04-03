State Government delivers ten new patrol cars in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 3, 2020).- The municipality of Mérida received ten new patrol cars from the State Government.
The delivery of police vehicles to the municipalities of Yucatan reinforces the commitment of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to support them to strengthen their public safety tasks.
The vehicles are Nissan Altimas, equipped with the latest P25 Digital radio communication equipment, turret and other accessories.
The vehicles were delivered at the building of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), by the director of the Municipal Police (PMM) of Mérida, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante
The vehicles were delivered to high ranked police officers, by the Undersecretary of Road Services, Rafael Chaires Cuevas, on behalf of the SSP Secretary, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Heineken says it will suspend production, distribution in Mexico
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday.
-
Energy Minister says Mexico is attractive to investors despite market crash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will.
-
Mexico beer breweries still operating amid coronavirus outbreak (Constellation Brands)
Constellation Brands Inc, the U.S. distributor.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila insists: “Please, stay at home”
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, sent a.
-
Streets of Mérida historic center closed due to health contingency
The City of Merida has closed.
-
Next Fortnight in Campeche Crucial to Stem Coronavirus Spread
CAMPECHE Mexico – Although Campeche registers.
-
Yucatan COVID-19 update (April 3rd, 2020)
Since the contingency began and until.
-
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to be more active than normal
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than.
-
1 in 4 people who get the coronavirus may show no symptoms but still be contagious
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.
-
Bad guys don’t quarantine
Mexico experienced its most violent month.
Leave a Comment