State Government delivers ten new patrol cars in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 3, 2020).- The municipality of Mérida received ten new patrol cars from the State Government.

The delivery of police vehicles to the municipalities of Yucatan reinforces the commitment of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to support them to strengthen their public safety tasks.

The vehicles are Nissan Altimas, equipped with the latest P25 Digital radio communication equipment, turret and other accessories.

The vehicles were delivered at the building of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), by the director of the Municipal Police (PMM) of Mérida, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante

The vehicles were delivered to high ranked police officers, by the Undersecretary of Road Services, Rafael Chaires Cuevas, on behalf of the SSP Secretary, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda.







