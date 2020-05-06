First coronavirus death in Progreso, Yucatan

Today, Wednesday May 6th, the first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was registered in Progreso, Yucatán; the victim was a 58-year-old man from one of the colonias on the west side of Progreso.

The body was cremated shortly after and the ashes will be delivered to their relatives so that they can deposit them in the general cemetery.

The deceased was quarantined at his home with coronavirus symptoms, when shortly before midnight his health worsened.

In a private vehicle the man was transferred to the IMSS clinic, and from there to a hospital in Mérida, but when the ambulance arrived to the hospital where pataients infected with Covid-19 are handled, the man had already died.

The health and municipal authorities were notified and the body was immediately transferred to the cremation oven.

In addition, the pertinent sanitary measures were taken with the people who had contact with the deceased.



Progreso mayor Julián Zacarías Curi confirmed the death on his Facebook account, where he wrote:

“I am very sorry to inform you that yesterday the first death due to COVID-19 took place in Progreso. My condolences to the relatives of the victim, on this difficult situation they are going through. ”

The mayor did not give more details, but indicated that the people of Progreso is being responsible and supportive, that they are taking care of each other during the most delicate part of this health emergency.

“My admiration and respect for each and everyone who is making a great sacrifice and staying at home, and with everyone’s help, we will soon get over with this complicated situation,” mayor Julián Zacarías concluded.







