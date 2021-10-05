Paseo de las Ánimas 2021 and the Mérida Carnival 2022 are canceled

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha reported that, despite the fact that several activities are already being resumed, this year the Paseo de las Ánimas will not be held again and there will not be Carnival in 2022.

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- A few weeks before the Day of the Dead and for the second consecutive year, Mayor Renán Barrera has announced that the parade will once again be canceled due to the pandemic.

He stated that to commemorate the dates, virtual activities will be held, additionally, he also remarked that the carnival 2022, will not be held either.

Paseo de las Animas brought together more than 70 thousand people, both as the general public, as well as the hundreds of characterized people who nurtured the popular parade that leaves from the general cemetery.

Barrera remarked that although some cultural activities have already been resumed, it is not yet time to carry out an event of such magnitude, it is also necessary to comply with the sanitary measures established by the SSY.

