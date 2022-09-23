The use of face masks in Yucatan is no longer mandatory.

Starting next Monday, September 26, masks will be voluntary in Yucatan, except for hospitals, health centers, and medical units.

(Merida Yuc. – TYT) – During a meeting of the Committee of Experts, made up of the best Yucatecan specialists in public and private health and the head of the State Health Secretariat, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, informed that the figures on Coronavirus would be updated every two weeks on the state agency’s web page.

Given the reduction in the number of infections and deaths due to Coronavirus, the State Health Secretariat (SSY) informed that, as of next Monday, September 26, the use of masks will be voluntary, except for hospitals, health centers, and medical units, where it will continue to be mandatory. In addition, the State Epidemiological Semaphore, which is currently in the green, will cease to be issued, and the figures on the behavior of COVID-19 will be updated every two weeks on the state agency’s web page.

However, as a preventive measure, it is recommended to continue with this measure in elderly people with comorbidities that put their health at risk or symptoms of respiratory disease.

The Committee of Experts and the state official reiterated the call to the Yucatecan population to act responsibly and maintain basic sanitary habits since, if there is a significant increase in the number of cases, they could take measurements again to protect the health of Yucatecans.

Likewise, it was informed that the figures of the COVID-19 behavior in the state would be updated, starting on Monday, September 26, every two weeks on the SSY web page, https://salud.yucatan.gob.mx/.

As a reminder, those who have not received their vaccination or booster should apply it and join in protecting their health. For this purpose, permanent vaccination modules have been set up in 10 municipalities: Mérida, Umán, Kanasín, Progreso, Tekax, Ticul, Valladolid, Izamal, Motul, and Tizimín. To access this service, you can go from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

