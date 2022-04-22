Maya Train Project will leave a Playa del Carmen family without a home

On the land adjacent to Periférico Avenue where the dismantling for the Maya Train is being carried out, only a rustic house remained standing, whose owners say they are totally uncertain of their situation before the passage of the federal megaproject.

(Sipse).- Rodolfo Andrade May lives in that house together with his wife, who more than three years ago managed to take possession of the property of some 2,500 square meters thanks to the management of a person who said he was licensed.

They never imagined that this abandoned lot in the middle of what was the last jungle strip that a few days ago still crossed the Villas del Sol subdivision from north to south would be part of section 5 of the Maya Train construction works, which have not stopped, despite having a provisional suspension granted by a federal judge.

“I have been living here for three and a half years (…) this property was provided to me by Mr. Vaca (…) I came from Tizimín, Yucatán, and settled here in Playa del Carmen”, said Mr. Rodolfo.

Fortunately for Don Rodolfo and his wife, the workers have respected their house, although they do not know for how long, because the clearing has practically surrounded his house and extends along the entire strip of Periferico Avenue, in Playa del Carmen’s Villas del Sol subdivision.

Despite the danger: Don Rodolfo supports the Mayan Train

“We have not had any problems with the workers, they are good people, they have come to talk with me, they even cleaned a part of it (…) the municipality has already visited me (…) if the government asks me and they provide me with a place, I’m leaving, as long as they don’t leave me lying on the street and they pay me the money I’ve already invested”.

Despite the situation, he supports the Mayan Train project and although some people have gone to visit him to make him see that they are destroying the jungle, he states that the Mexican government had already warned about the situation.

“There is no problem, they are working, they are not destroying, many people have come and told me “hey, they are destroying!” But I tell you, from the beginning, López Obrador said, that the Maya Train was going to pass, we all accept it like that, we have to follow the president’s orders,” Rodolfo declared.

Currently, the project of the southern section 5 of the Maya Train has a provisional suspension within the injunction trial 884/2022.

A report issued on April 20th indicates that, despite the injunction, the construction works continue in the area.

