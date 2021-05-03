The Yucatan economy is reactivated with the impulse of local businesses

Mérida, Yuc., May 03, 2021, (YUCATAN AHORA).- The difficulties and economic crisis that the pandemic brought, prompted Mariano Chan Chuc to start his own sewing workshop in the Espita municipality of Yucatán, his native land, a project with which he is fulfilling the dream he had since childhood of generating employment opportunities for the people of their community.

After supervising the application of the second dose vaccine against the Coronavirus to the elderly in this eastern municipality of the state, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal visited Chan Chuc at his workshop, from where he now makes guayaberas, dresses, huipiles, blouses, beachwear clothes, among other garments, which are sold in stores in Mérida, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Oaxaca, Puebla and even in European countries.

When touring the areas that make up the workshop and learning more about the work that they perform in each one, the man from Espita told the Governor that 15 people work there, many of them who were unemployed due to the contingency, so he is very satisfied with the opportunities he is generating for his people.

However, Mariano, affirmed that his main purpose, in addition to promoting local products that reach different parts of the country and the world, is to grow his project in order to give more employment to people because he considers that there is a lot of talent in his municipality.

“Little by little we are achieving our goals. We have our clients, who are stores that make orders to us to take them to sell to Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and other states of the country, ” he added.

Chan Chuc told Vila Dosal that he was previously working in a company of this type, but in Playa del Carmen, however, the difficult situation and lack of opportunities there, made him make the decision to return to his land to start his own project, bringing the benefits to the people of Espita.

As he passed through the assembly area, Mariano stressed that Espita is a municipality where many talented people live who are dedicated to sewing and handicraft work, such as his wife, who performs cross-stitch embroidery for the garments that are commissioned from them.

“This business started as a dream of bringing work to the Espita families. I am very proud of what we are achieving because it is an example of all the good things we can do here, ” he said.

For more than 45 years, Chan Chuc has been dedicated to making garments, a trade that allowed him to support his family, but which also represented sacrifices such as having to live far from them, since he has also worked in Mérida and Cancun, so now he is very happy to be in the land where he was born and generating a positive impact for the people in his hometown.

Finally, he thanked Vila Dosal for his visit and interest in learning about his undertaking, “it is an honor to see that the Governor is interested in local businesses like mine,” Mariano Chan Chuc concluded.

