Liga Mexicana de Baseball season canceled

After multiple meetings with federal authorities, the Mexican Baseball League (Liga Mexicana de Baseball), together with the owners of the 16 teams, decided that the 2020 season will not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision is made because for now there are no conditions to guarantee the health of fans, players, and teams, in addition to umpires and collaborators.

The 2020 Liga Mexicana de Baseball season was slated to kick off in August, but zero economic viability further led to the decision to cancel not only the inauguration game but the whole season too.

For the first time in 95 years, the LMB will not be played, this time due to force majeure causes related to the global health emergency.

In 1980, the season started but was interrupted by the strike; this time, the teams decided not to take risks, play it safe, and cancel the whole thing before it even starts.

The LMB and its 16 teams will provide financial support to all players, as well as to the team of umpires, during the months of July and August.

