Campeche celebrates “Mariguathon” at San Martín Park

On April 20th, at 4:20 in the afternoon, as recounted in the Californian myth of Los Waldos and their search for a marijuana treasure, the “Mariguathon” began in Campeche’s San Martín Park.

Campechanos that are fond of “puffing the dragon” from time to time, were summoned at 3:30 in the afternoon by the Morenabis group, a group attached to the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) political party, that promotes the decriminalization of personal consumption of Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Inidca for recreational use.

The call specified that they only attend with a limited amount of personal consumption which is around 0.28 grams or the equivalent of a joint, cigarette, or “churro” as it is commonly known throughout Mexico.

However, when agents of the State Preventive Police (PEP) arrived, they arrested one of the participants for “getting ahead” of the scheduled time, even though some of the organizers were already there.

People in Campeche demonstrated that there is a considerably large portion of the local society who is in favor of legalizing marihuana for recreational use.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments