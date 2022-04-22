Two cases of HIV are diagnosed, every 24 hours, in Quintana Roo. Until week 14 of the year, it adds a total of 286 new patients, 20 more than those detected in 2021.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 79.2% (226) of the cases are in the first stage, that is, they recently acquired the virus, of which the majority are men.

María Prieto Torres, the IMSS assistant medical epidemiologist coordinator, indicated that the importance of identifying HIV infections early lies in the need to provide timely treatment to the person so that they do not develop complications from the disease.

Likewise, she emphasized that it is necessary to carry out prevention activities to stop the transmission of the virus, as well as to protect those who engage in risky sexual practices, use drugs or have a sentimental partner with the virus.

Treatment that can prevent HIV infection

The specialist pointed out that in these cases, pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP can be offered, which are medications that can prevent infection.

So far, there is a record of 50 people who already receive this medication scheme through the first level units, where the assessment of patients is carried out to identify who are candidates for this therapy.

“It is men who have relationships with men, transgender women, heterosexual men and women who have irregular condom use, or intravenous drug users, who are at risk of becoming infected,” she said.

In addition, they have to pass a double HIV test to rule out acute infection, as well as to verify that they are not carriers of Hepatitis B and C, or having kidney problems.

In the case of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), these are taken after a possible exposure to HIV, in order to prevent contracting it. This should only be used in emergency situations and within 72 hours of possible exposure to HIV.

