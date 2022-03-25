Amazon is recruiting Customer Service Associates in Yucatan

The government of the state of Yucatan invites those interested to participate in the recruitment day organized by Amazon Latin America, where they request personnel for the position of customer service associates.

For this purpose, the company asks to be over 18 years old, have an advanced level of English, and be available to work from home.

To apply for the application, it is necessary to request an appointment at https://sfecs.page.link/Amazon and show up at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center next Tuesday, March 29 at the indicated time.

It will only be attended by appointment with prior registration and space is limited. To comply with the restrictions by Covid-19, sessions of 50 people will be held at a time. Places are limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

On March 3, 2021, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal oversaw the construction of Amazon’s new logistics center in the municipality of Umán, which became the first in the southeastern region of the multinational company.

The realization of this new investment project is the result of the competitive advantages that Yucatan offers, such as its security, legal certainty, connectivity, among others.

As of that date, workshops had been given to sell on Amazon, training a total of 284 companies, of which 60 percent are from the food and beverage sector, 25 percent are from the textile sector and the remaining 15 percent belong to other sectors, such as handicrafts, cosmetics, cleaning, and hygiene products, among others.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







