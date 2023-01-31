Tourist suffers an accident in a Riviera Maya hotel and ends up with a fractured leg

The railway where the young woman was leaning, gave way and fell into the void from almost four meters high.

A national tourist had a terrible accident when she fell from a height of approximately four meters, as she leaned against a hotel railing that was in poor condition, and after giving in, she ended up falling, resulting in multiple injuries and a fracture of one of her legs.

Around six in the morning on Sunday, January 29th, the emergency number 911 requested the medical unit at the Casa Belart Boutique hotel, located at kilometer 224 of the federal highway 307 section Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Tulum.

Paramedics from the Salud y Vida company and Civil Protection personnel went to the site to provide first aid to a tourist from Mexico City, who identified herself as 30-year-old María Fernanda “N”, who after being assessed had a fracture in the patella and tibia of the leg, mild head trauma and possible fracture to the toes of both feet.

Given her conditions, the young woman was transferred to the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, on her part, the Civil Protection elements proceeded to close the hotel, due to the poor condition of the handrail that gave way.

TYT Newsroom