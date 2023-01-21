Invitation to Expo Feria de Valladolid; these are the attractions for 2023

Artists such as Sonora Santanera, El Haragán y Compañía, Lenin Ramírez or Piso 21, can be enjoyed from next Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 12, when the Expo Feria Valladolid, dedicated to the Virgen de la Candelaria, will take place.

After two years suspended due to a pandemic, the Expo Feria will be held at the “lienzo Los Gavilanes“, where there will be gastronomy, “jarana” and “vaquerías“.

Among the attractions of the festival are the bullfights, traditional feasts, coronation ceremony, Mayan ceremony, as well as the procession and visit of the Virgen de la Candelaria to the fairgrounds.

Other highlights include artistic and cultural events, children’s shows, sports activities, as well as the mechanical games circuit, livestock expo and the exquisite gastronomy of the region.

Artist line-up

At the Expo Feria there will be several concerts, some free and others with admission fee.

On Saturday, January 28, Lenin Ramírez will be performing. Tickets for his concert are on sale at tusboletos.mx or at the Palacio Municipal de Valladolid.

On Friday, February 3 will be El Boom and Luis de la Fuente; as well as Gilharry 7 Band.

On Saturday, February 4, it will be Piso 21’s turn. Tickets for the concert are on sale at tusboletos.mx or at the Palacio Municipal de Valladolid.

On Wednesday, February 8 there will be a show by Nani Namu.

On Thursday, February 9 there will be DJ Victor Ventura.

On Friday, February 10 there will be Junior Klan.

Saturday, February 11 will be the concert of Sonora Santanera with Haragán y Compañía, and Incandescente Sonora Dinamita. Tickets for this event are on sale at tusboletos.mx or at the Palacio Municipal de Valladolid.

