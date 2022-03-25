People in Campeche report that the Candelaria River registers high levels of contamination

Through social networks, inhabitants of Campeche made known their disagreement about the conditions of the Candelaria River, which, from being the cleanest river in the country, it has become a source of contamination, to the detriment of the ecology of that municipality and the state in general.

The citizens asked the authorities to act immediately to protect the Candelaria tributary and aquifers, as well as the implementation of surveillance operations to punish people who deliberately throw garbage and damage the environment.

On the other hand, they accused that the local representative, Rigoberto Figueroa Ortiz, has not taken any action to avoid the massive contamination of this important river.

