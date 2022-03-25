People in Campeche report that the Candelaria River registers high levels of contamination

Through social networks, inhabitants of Campeche made known their disagreement about the conditions of the Candelaria River, which, from being the cleanest river in the country, it has become a source of contamination, to the detriment of the ecology of that municipality and the state in general.
The citizens asked the authorities to act immediately to protect the Candelaria tributary and aquifers, as well as the implementation of surveillance operations to punish people who deliberately throw garbage and damage the environment.
On the other hand, they accused that the local representative, Rigoberto Figueroa Ortiz, has not taken any action to avoid the massive contamination of this important river.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Company in charge of the Maya Train will be held accountable for alleged irregularities
The workers have declared that they.
-
Russia has more spies in Mexico than in any other country, the US warns
Russia has its largest number of.
-
40 new businesses open every month in Playa del Carmen
Mostly grocery and fruit/vegetable stores. (TYT).-.
-
Scientists say microplastics have been found in human blood for the first time
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected.
-
Yucatecan expert says it is essential to continue using the facemask
Dr. Maria Elena González Alvarez, president.
-
Amazon is recruiting Customer Service Associates in Yucatan
The government of the state of.
-
AMLO says Banxico has raised the benchmark rate to 6.5%
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Four bodies found by public workers in Playa del Carmen
Four dismembered bodies had the Playa.
-
Cuban immigrant found by the US Coast Guard 15 miles off the Florida Keys on a windsurf board
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday.
-
Alarms sound in the Pacific as China makes its move
A leaked document has revealed that.
Leave a Comment