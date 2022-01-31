Man Who Provided Getaway Jet Ski in Mamitas Beach Club Shooting Arrested

A subject who would have been an accomplice of the murderers of Federico Mazzoni, manager of Mamitas Beach Club in Playa del Carmen and who helped them escape through the beach area on a jet ski, has been arrested.

(PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Q. ROO – FGE).- Local authorities have announced one arrest in the murder of a Playa del Carmen restaurant manager, but without further details. State Attorney General Óscar Montes de Oca Rosales, confirmed the arrest and name of the group believed responsible for the murder.

Óscar Montes de Oca Rosales reported that members of the ‘Los Pelones’ criminal group are believed responsible for the shooting death of Mamitas Beach Club manager, Federico Mazzoni.

“We have drug dealing problems. A great demand and supply of these illegal substances have generated serious conflicts that end in violent acts like the one we have just witnessed,” he said.

Mazzoni was gunned down inside a restaurant bathroom January 25. After the shooting, the gunman was seen running from the establishment then hopping aboard a waiting jet ski. From there, the pair escaped.

“What we have observed in the videos is that two subjects appeared at the establishment that was already empty. They had, what appears to be, a dialogue with the victim. They addressed the bathrooms and there, they deprive him of his life,” Montes de Oca Rosales added.

He clarified that the struggle between gangs of drug dealers is to win space for the distribution of drugs, something that has generated violence in the area. He said that in this case, the murder of the Mamitas Beach Club manager is being attributed to members of the criminal group Los Pelones, who he said, have a strong presence in Playa del Carmen.

On Wednesday afternoon, a suspect, who allegedly provided the getaway jet ski from the Mamitas Beach Club was arrested. The two who fled on the jet ski remain at large.

Montes de Oca Rosales said that the detained person is key to locating those responsible.

