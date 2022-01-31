Two Mexican buildings are competing to be named the ugliest in Latin America

In 2020 the Feitzker Prize was won by “La Colmena” located in Santiago de Chile.
(MEXICO -TYT).- Believe it or not, there are also ugliness contests, proof of this is the grand finale of the ugliest buildings in Latin America, and Mexico competes seriously for the first place.
“Unexpected. We will have a Mexican final! Castillo Dizney located in León, Guanajuato will compete with Aquiles Traigo located in Aguascalientes, Ags., for the 2021 crown,” wrote the ugly buildings account.
Inesperado. ¡Tendremos final mexicana!— edificios feos (@edificiofeo) January 26, 2022
Castillo Dizney (León) competirá con Aquiles Traigo (Aguascalientes) por la corona 2021. pic.twitter.com/rssoKes5QV
¡Vamos con la primera semifinal!— edificios feos (@edificiofeo) January 24, 2022
¿Cuál es más feo?
1) Airon Mal de El Alto, Bolivia
2) Aquiles Traigo de Aguascalientes, México.
* votación en tuit que sigue pic.twitter.com/WH7UJDEqZ6
Just go to the Twitter account of @Edificiosfeos, where you can vote your “favorite ugly building”.
¡Y tenemos ganador!— edificios feos (@edificiofeo) January 30, 2022
El primer Malitzker Prize va para el proyecto Chelenko Lodge, más conocido como Glamtainers. Una auténtica afrenta al patrimonio natural, construida por la avaricia y el egoísmo de unos pocos, y bajo la total complacencia de las autoridades. pic.twitter.com/QiIoojOSuK
In 2020, the Feitzker Prize was won by “La Colmena” better known as Edificio Alameda Urbano de Estación Central, located in Santiago de Chile.
Aquiles Traigo is also known as “Mansión Foster” and it has an emblematic figure of a horse that pulls a carriage, but it is only a peculiar house.
On the other hand, the Dizney castle has this name because of the similarity that exists between the Disney castle, as well as the resemblance to its theme parks.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
