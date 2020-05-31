Save Big Now for Future Cancun Vacations

You’ve probably closed your eyes and pictured yourself lounging on the beach or poolside sipping on your favorite cocktail at some point during the past few months, and your clients are most likely doing this too.

They want to go on vacation just as much as you do, so why not help them plan their future trip now? Oasis Hotels & Resorts is offering a spring and summer sales event, one of its biggest sales ever, with up to 68 percent off vacations.

Booking a future vacation will give your clients something to look forward to, and with the variety of resorts available in Cancun, there is a place for everyone to enjoy.

The all-inclusive beachfront resorts include The Pyramid at Grand Cancun, Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Sens Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm. Downtown hotels include Oh! Cancun The Urban Oasis and Smart Cancun by Oasis.

Since travel advisors are just as much in need of a vacation as their clients, Oasis Hotels & Resorts is offering specific travel agent rates starting at $60 per night for an all-inclusive stay.

Advisors can also earn $50, $75 or $100 bonus cash on each of their client’s reservations. The amount depends on both the resort and the length of stay.

Booking with Oasis Hotels & Resorts is a win-win for both you and your clients.

