New Tulum airport scheduled to open in December 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on Saturday, January 30th, that his government has already acquired the 1,200 hectares for the construction of the new airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

(TULUM, Q. ROO. – TYT).- In a conference to announce infrastructure works in the state, AMLO indicated that the works in Tulum will begin once the SEDENA finishes the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, located in the State of Mexico and scheduled to be inaugurated on March 21 this year.

“The land has already been acquired, 1,200 hectares for the construction of the Tulum airport. We are going to inaugurate it in December 2023 ”he said.

“The Felipe Ángeles Airport is going to be inaugurated and all the military engineers are coming to that assignment, to that task, there are two sections that are going to be under the coordination and execution of the military engineers,” López Obrador specified.

He added that, so far, the works on the section from Escárcega to Tulum and from Tulum to Cancún have not started because the lines are being defined together with the owners of the land. “We are still looking at the lines because we don’t want to impose anything. Nothing by force, everything by reason and right.

In October 2020, when he announced the construction of the Tulum airport, López Obrador specified that it will not affect busines at the Cancun international airport, but rather “it will improve the mobility of tourists.”

