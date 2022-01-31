New Tulum airport scheduled to open in December 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on Saturday, January 30th, that his government has already acquired the 1,200 hectares for the construction of the new airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.
(TULUM, Q. ROO. – TYT).- In a conference to announce infrastructure works in the state, AMLO indicated that the works in Tulum will begin once the SEDENA finishes the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, located in the State of Mexico and scheduled to be inaugurated on March 21 this year.
“The land has already been acquired, 1,200 hectares for the construction of the Tulum airport. We are going to inaugurate it in December 2023 ”he said.
“The Felipe Ángeles Airport is going to be inaugurated and all the military engineers are coming to that assignment, to that task, there are two sections that are going to be under the coordination and execution of the military engineers,” López Obrador specified.
He added that, so far, the works on the section from Escárcega to Tulum and from Tulum to Cancún have not started because the lines are being defined together with the owners of the land. “We are still looking at the lines because we don’t want to impose anything. Nothing by force, everything by reason and right.
In October 2020, when he announced the construction of the Tulum airport, López Obrador specified that it will not affect busines at the Cancun international airport, but rather “it will improve the mobility of tourists.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in Dec. 2023 no matter what
He reiterated that the work will.
-
Mérida City Council committed to the Environment and Sustainability
The Mérida City Council reiterates its.
-
Delivery truck catches fire near Dzilam Bravo, Yucatan (Watch Video)
The driver overturned on the Dzilam.
-
“Women, Science and Technology”, an initiative to make gender violence visible in the working environment
The project is convened by the.
-
Red Cross Yucatan conducts CPR workshop on the Progreso boardwalk
The Mexican Red Cross Yucatan Delegation.
-
Two endangered spider monkeys become roadkill near El Cuyo, Yucatan
The incident was reported by a.
-
Manatees in Florida are dying at a record rate
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s.
-
Public transportation unit crashes against a truck on the Mérida-Campeche Highway
One of the passengers on the.
-
Mexico – The deadliest in the world for journalists.
During January 2022 four journalist have.
-
CDC Warns Against Traveling to Mexico Amid High Risk of COVID-19
This is the highest warning level.
Leave a Comment