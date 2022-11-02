November 2: heavy rains are expected across the Yucatan Peninsula due to hurricane ‘Lisa’.

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that there will be heavy rains and strong storms due to hurricane ‘Lisa’.

(La Verdad Noticias).- According to the forecast, this Monday ‘Lisa’ advances south of the Yucatan Peninsula towards Belize and due to its proximity to the state, a partly cloudy sky is forecast with a probability of heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm, in the east, center and south of the state.

Despite the rain forecast, a hot environment is expected with maximum temperatures between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius and winds from the northeast with gusts of wind of 10 to 45 kilometers per hour.

#Pronóstico

Debido al flujo de aire marítimo tropical que aporta el Huracán "Lisa" Categoría 1, se pronostica #lluvia moderada a fuerte a partir del mediodía, inicialmente en el oriente del Estado, y gradualmente en el centro, sur y poniente…

Meanwhile, Civil Protection of Merida informs that in the capital city of Yucatan a partially cloudy sky is expected, with the probability of scattered storms with a warm atmosphere due to the tropical marine air.

It is worth mentioning that the city of Merida maintains a tropical cyclone alert.

In Progreso, rainfall of 3.1 mm is forecast, which will be accompanied by electric discharges, as well as temperatures between 30 to 25 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with gusts of 25 to 49 kilometers per hour.

In Valladolid 15 mm rains are expected, which will be accompanied by electric discharges, temperatures between 30 to 23 degrees Celsius and winds in an easterly direction with wind gusts of 15 to 40 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín, 11 mm of rain is forecast, which will be accompanied by thundershowers, temperatures between 32 to 24 degrees Celsius and winds in an easterly direction.

#AVISO



ALERTA AZUL 🔵



Ante la presencia del #Huracán #Lisa Categoría 1 en el Mar Caribe, el Sistema de Alerta Temprana para Ciclones Tropicales, ha emitido #AlertaAzul para la zona sur y este del Estado…

It is important to remember that ‘Lisa’ intensified to a category 1 hurricane and is still heading south of the Yucatan Peninsula, so the weather in Yucatan will be affected, even the Civil Protection Department has issued a blue alert in the south of Yucatan.

