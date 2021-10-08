Truck driver is found dead inside his truck, in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán; October 08, 2021 (ACOM) .- A truck driver was found dead inside his unit after one of his colleagues felt a strong pestilence in the Mérida-Río Lagartos highway.
Operators, who generally park to eat on-site, made the grisly discovery and notified SSP police officers.
When inspecting the trailer, the officers confirmed the death and cordoned off the area awaiting personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office.
It should be noted that the elements of the FGE had to wait for the order of a judge to be able to break the lock and the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service could recover the body.
The man was identified as Jesús Gaspar M., 45 years old and originally from Mexico City.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More and more Yucatecan women are visiting IMSS for breast cancer prevention exams
Starting at age 40, women should.
-
Community work for those who damage monuments in marches
A Morena representative proposed before the.
-
ADO electric buses would circulate in the Yucatan Peninsula early next year
Merida is expected to be the.
-
Mérida and Lima strengthen ties to encourage economic reactivation
Mérida, Yucatan, (October 08, 2021) .-.
-
Campeche Archaeological zones operating at 75% capacity
Campeche, (October 08, 2021).- Including Calakmul.
-
Carnival Breeze cruise passengers complain about high prices in Progreso, Yucatan
Tourists point out that the prices.
-
Volunteers clean up the ‘Los Piratas Channel’ in Bacalar
Municipal authorities, nautical service providers and.
-
Mérida City Council delivers a bike lane built from recycled tires
YUCATAN, (October 08, 2021) .- To.
-
Yucatan requests to host the ‘Mar y Playa’ Festival in 2022
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021) .-.
-
Unable to compete against Oxxo, Yucatecan “Tendejones” fade out as sales drop by 40%
Mérida, Yucatán.- Sales in corner stores,.
Leave a Comment