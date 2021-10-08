Truck driver is found dead inside his truck, in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán; October 08, 2021 (ACOM) .- A truck driver was found dead inside his unit after one of his colleagues felt a strong pestilence in the Mérida-Río Lagartos highway.

Operators, who generally park to eat on-site, made the grisly discovery and notified SSP police officers.

When inspecting the trailer, the officers confirmed the death and cordoned off the area awaiting personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

It should be noted that the elements of the FGE had to wait for the order of a judge to be able to break the lock and the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service could recover the body.

The man was identified as Jesús Gaspar M., 45 years old and originally from Mexico City.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments