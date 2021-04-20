Coronavirus-Denier Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rock musician Ted Nugent announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus in a Facebook live video in which he repeatedly used racist slurs to refer to COVID-19, spit on the floor and promoted anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

“Everybody told me that I should not announce this,” the conservative rocker said in the video on Monday.

Nugent, a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. I mean, just a cluster****,” Nugent said in the video. “I got the Chinese s***.”

Nugent said he had a “stuffed-up head” and “body aches.”

“My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled,” he said.

Nugent said he was now quarantining.

Still, he repeated his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ― a stance he first took last year in defiance of regulatory approvals and public health experts worldwide who have deemed the shots safe and effective.

“Nobody knows what’s in it,” Nugent said, falsely, in the Facebook live video. “If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?”

