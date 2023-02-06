Domestic tourists take advantage of the first long weekend to visit Mexico’s beach destinations

On the first long weekend of 2023, due to the anniversary of the Political Constitution, the country’s main tourist destinations had hotel occupancy rates above 50 percent.

In Acapulco, Guerrero, the Dorado zone registered 61 percent of full rooms, while the Diamante zone reported 53 percent and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo had 62 percent. The state Public Safety Secretariat deployed more than 500 police officers for the long weekend operation.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico’s main tourist beach, registered 80 percent occupancy; although six beaches are under a red flag and five under a yellow flag, both limiting access to the sea.

In Nayarit, the state Secretariats of Mobility, Public Safety and Citizen Protection implemented a security operation that will be maintained until February 6, as hotels on the Nayarit coast registered 91 percent occupancy.

In Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, thousands of tourists filled 80 percent of the available lodging to enjoy the sun and beach and events such as the International Charro Tournament, the Beef Dip Bear Week and the Ceviche Festival.

In Baja California Sur, tourists occupied almost 80 percent of the hotel offerings in its main destinations.

In Oaxaca, the eighth edition of the Nudist Festival in Zipolite, which maintains an occupancy rate of 60 percent, coincided with this long weekend. With this celebration, it is expected that the locals will be able to reactivate themselves due to the fact that the area was one of the most damaged by Hurricane Agatha.

The federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, said that after these three days of rest an economic revenue of 47,219 million pesos is expected.

TYT Newsroom