June 2021, the month with the most Covid-19 infections in Yucatán (297 cases registered in 24 hours)

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- On Thursday, June 25th, the State the historical maximum of Covid infections was exceeded, making June the month with the highest incidence of contagion since the beginning of the pandemic, in February 2020, revealed the Secretariat Yucatán Health (SSY).

Likewise, June has become the sixth month with the highest number of deaths.

According to the daily technical statement of the SSY, 297 active confirmed cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing the Covid-19 disease were registered this Thursday 24, distributed in 36 municipalities, the highest number of populations, at least so far this year.

As well as there were 11 deaths registered in five municipalities, of which five are from Mérida, two from Conkal, a similar figure for Ticul, and the remainder, from Izamal and Sotuta.

So far this month, the SSY has registered 5,554 accumulated confirmed cases of Covid-19, which is why the historical barrier registered in July 2020, of 5,326, has been surpassed.

However, with the update of the database carried out by the federal Ministry of Health, the historical monthly record for Yucatan is 5,961 infected in July 2020, a figure that could well be exceeded, at least in the next two days .

Until today, the daily average is 231.4 infected, and the minimum was registered last Tuesday, 1, with 170 cases, and today it is the maximum, with 297 positives.

In the case of deaths from Covid-19, there are already 211 deceased this month, with a daily average of 8.8.

The minimum was recorded last Sunday the 6th, with four deaths, the highest figure is 11 cases, Wednesday and Thursday, while the trend is nine, as it was repeated 11 times so far this month.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







