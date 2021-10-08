Community work for those who damage monuments in marches

A Morena representative proposed before the floor of Congress a sanction of community work of up to 36 hours.
MEXICO CITY.– Morena’s Nazario Norberto Sánchez, proposed before the plenary session of the local Congress that people who damage monuments and real estate during demonstrations in the nation’s capital should be sanctioned with community work of up to 36 hours.
He emphasized that the work would consist of cleaning, painting and, if necessary, restoring them, and would be a provision established in section 5 of Article 29 of the Civic Culture Law.
He stated that although freedom of expression must be protected, a certain order must also be established for other groups that during marches generate vandalism and commit criminal acts that provoke violence and physical aggression against journalists, passers-by, and other people who are demonstrating peacefully.
Nazario Norberto stated that unfortunately some of the marches and demonstrations held in Mexico City in recent years have severely affected real and personal property.
He detailed that in 2019, the local Ministry of Culture reported that the cost of repair, maintenance, and cleaning of public spaces affected by protesters during marches was more than three million pesos.
He recalled that the private sector has also been quite affected by these demonstrations, since only in 2020, their losses amounted to about 92 million pesos, being small businesses the most affected, whose monetary damages were estimated at approximately 70 million pesos, and that situation puts them in a difficult state since they were greatly affected by the pandemic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
