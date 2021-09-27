Young man executed in a gym with at least three bullets in Quintana Roo

Calderitas is a town in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, it belongs to the Municipality of Othón P. Blanco and is located 8 km from the municipal seat and capital of Quintana Roo, Chetumal, with which it practically forms a conurbation and on the bank of the Chetumal Bay.
Quintana Roo, (September 27, 2021).- A young man was executed, with at least three shots to the head, while he was inside the “Strong Gym” in the Calderitas community.
According to the first unofficial data, those responsible were two individuals dressed in Bermuda shorts, one in a gray shirt and the other in a red shirt, who shot the victim and then fled on a motorcycle.
The executed man, identified as Rogelio Espinosa Rico, was in the ‘Strong Gym’ gym, located on Avenida 24 de Febrero and Veracruz Norte, in the Calderitas community, when the two subjects entered who activated their weapons.
The victim would have received at least three hits to the head.
Paramedics from the Southern Medical Emergencies (EMS) arrived at the scene to confirm the death.
Authorities of the three orders of government arrived at the scene of the crime.
Source: Noticaribe
The Yucatan Times
