AMLO says the visit to the US was short but intense

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that although the visit to the United States was short, it has been important for the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between the countries of North America USMCA (or T-MEC as it has been called in Mexico).
In a video published on his social networks, AMLO stressed that the new trade agreement, which he signed along with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, will be beneficial to North America.
Vamos de regreso a la Ciudad de México. Todo bien. Mañana informaré en la conferencia matutina. pic.twitter.com/vnZOP9jpCR— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 9, 2020
“It was a short visit, but it was very intense, I consider it very important for the countries of North America: Mexico, the United States, and Canada because the new trade agreement has started already, and this means investments for the region: companies, work and well-being for the people of our countries, ” AMLO said.
Accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; the Mexican ambassador to Washington, Martha Bárcena; and the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, the head of the Federal Executive, is getting ready to return to Mexico today Thursday, July 9.
