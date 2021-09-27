Yucatecan Renata González, representing Mexico, wins Mini Universe edition 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 27, 2021).- Representing Mexico, the eight-year-old Renata Saraí González Loría from Izamal, Yucatan, won the title of Mini Universe Contest 2021 edition in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia , surpassing the representative of Brazil.

Since last year Renata has participated in cultural, beauty, and altruism contests that are held at the municipal, state, and national level; winning the Little Miss México and Mini Universo México titles.

(Photo: Jhonny Oliver Quintal)

She also started as a mini-entrepreneur with her sale of face masks in live broadcast on Facelive, which makes the purchase of material, products and food self-sustaining to carry out her social project to help the most vulnerable families, delivering medicines, food, provisions and blankets.

The girl is the daughter of Raúl Guillermo González Flota and Saraí Loría.

The judges rated talent, performance, typical and gala costume, among representatives of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.

– “Thanks to all of those who believed in me and who supported me from the beginning and to those who joined along the way, this is for Mexico, I love you, thanks to Mexico” declared Renata.

The mini beauty queen was moved to tears upon hearing her name naming her as the top winner of the contest by winning the world crown, in which she undoubtedly played an excellent role.

After several days of activities, Renata demonstrated the level of arduous preparation that made her stand out, emerging as one of the favorites at the beginning of the contest thanks to her beauty, talent, and intelligence, she conquered the hearts of her colleagues and the judges who saw her shine in each test in which she received the best marks.

The concentration began on September 21 with a welcome dinner for the applicants and carrying out activities until the 26th with different stages of the contest such as talent test, stylized suit, fitness test, swimsuit, catwalk, interview with the jury and finally the gala night.

One of the great moments was when she wore the stylized fantasy costume titled “The Red Queen” X´maben, wife of King Pakal of the Mayan city of Palenque, who was placed in a vault with precious jade jewels, volcanic gems, exotic bird feathers and anointed with sacrificial blood when she passed away. For this reason, when the tomb was discovered, marked red tones were noticed in the armor that hugged her remains, for which she was named the red queen of palenque, on the catwalk she received praise and excellent marks when she paraded with the creation of the Designer Ruben Francisco.

Renata, her parents and her entire team will arrive in Mexico on September 29 and we are sure that she will be received like the great queen that she is, thank you for raising the name of Izamal, Yucatan and Mexico, we are all very proud of your excellent performance.

Source: Johnny Oliver Quintal

