IMSS nurse attacked in downtown Merida

A new assault on medical personnel occurred this Monday, April 20, in the Merida Center, where a woman threw a soda at a nurse who had finished working and was heading home.

Through his networks, Gilberto Paullada exposed the unfortunate act, where he reported that the woman even offended and insulted him.

“The lady, who looked like a decent lady, yelled at me that I am contaminating the planet, that I have COVID-19 disease, insulted me with bad words, and threw a soda in my hand, all this in a span of less than 1 minute, “said Gilberto.

“I get up every day at 4:30 AM to go to work at the hospital, where lately there has been much more work than usual. And in the afternoon when my shift ends, tired and without eating I go to the center in where I take the bus to go back home, “he explained.

“Co-workers had already warned me of the attacks they had suffered on public transport by other passengers, and I did not believe them. But today, it was my turn to feel the rage of ignorant people”, Gilberto declared.

A few days ago, at a press conference of the Ministry of Health, the head of the Division of Nursing Programs of the IMSS, Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, burst into tears when speaking of the aggressions that medical personnel are suffering in Yucatan and the rest of the country.







