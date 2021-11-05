  • Feature,
    • Floodings in Tizimín, Yucatán after heavy rain this Thursday, November 4

    By on November 5, 2021
    (Photo: Sipse)

    Tizimín, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- The torrential rains registered this Thursday, Nov. 4th, from around 4 p.m. in Tizimín, surprised locals with tremendous precipitation in a short period of time generating floods in the area.

    (Photo: social networks)

    Although in some streets of the city there were only puddles, in other places there were floods that will take a day or two to dry up.

    (Photo: social networks)

    Wells shutdown

    The municipal authorities began to send crews to clear some wells and to try to solve the problem as soon as possible.

    (Photo: social networks)

    Although the rain was intense and long-lasting, there was no need for evacuations except in isolated cases, such as in the Los Aguacates subdivision.

    Source: Sipse

