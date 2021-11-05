Floodings in Tizimín, Yucatán after heavy rain this Thursday, November 4

Tizimín, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- The torrential rains registered this Thursday, Nov. 4th, from around 4 p.m. in Tizimín, surprised locals with tremendous precipitation in a short period of time generating floods in the area.
Although in some streets of the city there were only puddles, in other places there were floods that will take a day or two to dry up.
Wells shutdown
The municipal authorities began to send crews to clear some wells and to try to solve the problem as soon as possible.
Although the rain was intense and long-lasting, there was no need for evacuations except in isolated cases, such as in the Los Aguacates subdivision.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
