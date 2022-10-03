New luxury hotel with shopping plaza to open on Calzada de Los Frailes in Valladolid

The luxury hotel El Gran Encomendero by Vignette Collection will be built on the emblematic Calzada de Los Frailes in Valladolid, with an investment of 150 million pesos.
The property space consists of 6 thousand square meters, with 45 meters of frontage on Calzada de los Frailes. This work will begin in February 2023 and will be completed in early 2025.
The second floor of this project is focused on the Santo Secreto shopping plaza, where 12 stores with premium brands will be located, as well as more than 10 restaurants, including renowned regional, national and international restaurants.
Above this plaza will be El Gran Encomendero by Vignette Collection, a three-story hotel with a rooftop.
The development is inspired by pre-Hispanic and colonial times, leaving green areas in the center, where there will be art exhibits and rivers, among other amenities.
The head of Secretaría de Fomento Económico y Trabajo (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, attended IHG’s Hotel Vignette Collection-Grupo Alves franchise signing, where he stated that Valladolid “is in the eyes of the whole world.”
“Tourism in Valladolid has grown in a very important way, even above how it was developing in 2019, before the pandemic,” he expressed.
Luis René Sánchez, manager of Mexico Development Intercontinental Hotels Group, stated that IHG Hotels & Resorts, known for its core brands Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, has been growing for several years to bring unique hotels to the Yucatán, such as El Gran Encomendero by Vignette Collection in Valladolid.
Vignette Collection is a luxury brand with hotels in Portugal, Austria, Australia and Thailand, and in the words of the IHG representative, Valladolid is a globally recognized tourist destination.
Erick Álvarez Escobar, representative of Grupo Alves, called on businessmen and tourism chamber representatives to be part of Valladolid’s growth and generate more investment.
