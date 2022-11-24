Mexican immigrants celebrate Thanksgiving in a special way in Chicago

Dance Group Aims to Celebrate Ancient Mexican Culture During Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal is one of the local cultural groups performing in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Chicago’s 88th annual Thanksgiving Parade returns with six balloons, 16 marching bands, six equestrians, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances.
Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal, based in Little Village and Back of the Yards, is one of those special performers. Their mission is to preserve Mexico’s ancient culture through music, song and Aztec dance in the tradition of the Concheros.
“I am very happy to represent my culture in this dance,” said dancer Diana Becerra. She’s been with Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal for 4 years, and this will be her third time performing in the parade. “And I’m really excited, because this time we are doing a performance before the parade and I think that will be really great for us to represent who we are.”
“We are incredibly privileged to be one of the opening acts for the Thanksgiving parade, so you can find us at the beginning of the parade on stage,” said dancer Mariela Aranda.
The group’s name, “Xochitl-Quetzal, means precious flower in the Aztec language. Their dances and songs are centuries old.
“The dances are traditional indigenous dances of Mexico that have been passed down for many generations . We are preserving Mexico’s ancient traditions,” explains Aranda.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexicans and Argentinians clash in Doha previous to Saturday’s match (Watch Video)
On Saturday, November 26th, the match.
-
American sports fishing company expelled from Brazil’s indigenous land
Federal courts in Brazil have ordered.
-
96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City
Thanksgiving is here and there is.
-
Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving
Fall has arrived alongside with our.
-
Merida hosts its first WTA World Tour event
A new history in women’s tennis.
-
Disney Magic Cruise arrives for the first time in Progreso, Yucatán: more dates to come
Yucatan receives the arrival of tourists.
-
Qatar 2022. FIFA opens proceedings against Mexico for fans’ discriminatory chanting
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday opened.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera recognizes the role of the municipal police and park rangers in Merida
This year, the Municipal Police Department.
-
How to prepare the most delicious Thanksgiving Dressing
The Thanksgiving countdown is on, and.
-
Pumpkin Spice Latte perfect for the Thanksgiving holidays
It’s pumpkin season and here in.
Leave a Comment