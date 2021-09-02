Leones de Yucatan Mexico Professional League baseball champions!

Leones de Yucatan obtain the South Zone championship defeating the Red Devils of Mexico City in the final series.
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 02, 2021).- A great swing from Luis Juárez and the Kukulcán park exploded. “El Pepón Juárez” in MVP mode throughout the playoffs, hit a three-run homer off Roberto Osuna in the eighth inning to turn a 6-7 deficit into a 9-7 lead and decide an instant classic between Leones y Diablos, giving Yucatán the Bicampeonato of the South Zone.
It was a struggle of “give and take” that had a little bit of everything, but mostly a fierce pitching battle. It was perhaps the most dramatic and exciting game for the Leones at Kukulcán park since Jesse Castillo’s quad to win the LMB title in 2006.
Another brave start from Yoanner Negrín, two homers from Juárez (he reached nine in the playoffs), and another from Walter Ibarra were key. After Mexico turned the game upside down against closer Josh Lueke in the eighth, Juárez smashed an Osuna highball and dumped the ball high above the left-field fence. He took Norberto Obeso and Yadir Drake ahead. The former Major League Baseball star, who was also punished by Juarez yesterday, couldn’t believe it.
“Pepon, Pepon!” and “MVP, MVP!” it was heard in the stands of the Kukulcán.
The King’s Series starts on Monday. Enrique Burgos won and Yapson Gómez lost.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
