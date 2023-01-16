Three weeks without Biciruta in Mérida

The Sunday bike ride in Mérida, known as La Biciruta de Paseo de Montejo, was once again suspended this Sunday due to the implementation of a road operation.

It was through the social networks of the Municipal Sports Directorate, where it was announced that the event, attended by hundreds of families every Sunday, would not take place this weekend.

“Due to a road operation, tomorrow’s Biciruta will be suspended. See you next January 22 to go from La Ermita de Santa Isabel to the Monument to the Homeland,” they wrote on Facebook.

This is not the first time, since his return after the Covid-19 pandemic, that the Sunday walk has been suspended for reasons beyond his organization.

There have been no Bicirutas in 2023

In fact, during the month of January 2023 it could not be carried out on any weekend, since Sunday the 1st was suspended for the New Year, Sunday the 8th was not carried out due to the MaraTh’on in Mérida And now for the operation.

It should be noted that the aforementioned road operation is related to the Fourth Results Report that the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, will present at the International Congress Center, near Paseo de Montejo.

Given the possibility of demonstrations being held that intend to reach this venue through the Biciruta and to provide security for the guests of the Yucatecan president, it was decided to close Colón, Cupules, 60th Street and 62nd Street avenues. therefore, Paseo de Montejo will be the alternative way to go from north to south or vice versa.

TYT Newsroom