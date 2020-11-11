Fox News cuts off the press conference of the White House spokeswoman for spreading unfounded allegations of fraud.

The conservative TV station applies the same measure that three other media outlets took with Trump last week.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) – Fox News interrupted White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany’s first press conference since the presidential election on Monday, as she broadcast accusations of election fraud without presenting any evidence.

It has been more than 48 hours since Joe Biden became the president-elect of the United States, but the Donald Trump administration refuses to acknowledge defeat. The Republican leader has denounced without evidence that the Democrats “stole” the election. Four days ago, in a Trump hearing where he defended the same idea, the ABC, CBS, and NBC networks also cut the broadcast.

McEnany opened the hearing by stating that the election is not over even though Biden passed the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency on Saturday and whose triumph has already been recognized by most world leaders. The counting of legitimately cast ballots sent by mail continues in some key states. While the press secretary said the administration wants all “legal votes” to be counted, not “illegal votes,” Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto interrupted the broadcast. “Wow, wow, wow, I think we need to be very clear: The White House spokesperson is accusing the other side of allowing fraud and illegal voting. Unless I have more details to back that up, I can’t keep showing them this,” Cavuto said.

Trump’s campaign has waged a legal battle in several states, such as Georgia and Michigan, that has so far failed to produce favorable results for them in court due to lack of support. On Monday, the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, defended that the U.S. president is “100% in his right” to challenge the result that has given the winner to Joe Biden.

At the same time, President-elect Joe Biden announced at noon Monday the formation of a Covid-19 Transitional Advisory Board, composed of public health experts, whose mission will be to develop a plan to fight the pandemic. The United States has surpassed 10 million infections, and the number of deaths is close to 240,000, leading the world statistics of the epidemic. Despite the seriousness, Trump, who continues as if nothing had happened, fired his Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, on Monday via Twitter, and appointed in his place, on an interim basis, Christopher C. Miller, current director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

