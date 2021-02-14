More and more Yucatecans rather live in consensual union than in matrimony

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN. (February 13, 2021).- Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and on this day, couples show their love with gifts and other displays of affection and talking about Yucatán, according to the 2020 INEGI Population and Housing Census, there are more and more couples who choose to live in common law, while civil marriage loses adherents.

According to the latest data from the INEGI Census, the percentage of the Yucatan population that lives under common law (consensual union or Unión Libre) increased considerably, going from 7.9 in 2010 to 13.9 in 2020.

In the case of civil marriage, the married population decreased, from 48 percent of married people in 2010, it went down to 42 percent in 2020.

Thus, while the married population fell six percentage points in 10 years, in that period, the number of couples who live together without signing a marital contract increased by six percent, which indicates that the match is maintained but no longer under a legal contract.

This transformation in the marital union patterns shows that there is no longer legal or social formalization in terms of the union by couples, which would speak of a change in mentality and the abandonment of religious practices such as religious marriage.

Singles in Yucatán

Singleness decreased in Yucatán in a decade, as the single population went from 34.7 to 32.9 percent from 2010 to 2020.

In contrast, the state with the lowest number of single people is Tabasco, with 31.4 percent; while on the other hand, the state with the highest number of married people is Zacatecas, with 44 percent.

With respect to the free union, Quintana Roo leads the category with 26 percent; while Guanajuato registers the lowest percentage: 12.3.

Divorced

The number of legal divorces has increased in Yucatán, as the divorced population went from 1.7 in 2010 to 2.1 percent in 2020.

Separated

In that sense, the population of Yucatán living separately also increased: from 3 percent in 2010 to 4.4 percent in 2020.

Widowers

Likewise, the widowed population of Yucatán increased, from 4.3 to 4.6 percent from 2010 to 2020.

