Electoral Institute President stated that polarization and lies are harmful

MEXICO, (September 02, 2021) .- Lorenzo Córdova, president of the National Electoral Institute, argued that lies, political polarization, and intolerance are a risk to guarantee democratic continuity and is one of the great challenges to face in the 2024 election.
By participating in the digital forum “The challenges of democracy in Mexico”, organized by the Decide MX Platform, he stressed that the disaffection of citizenship to politics and misinformation combined with intolerance make elections much more complex.
“The problem is that today we are seeing a polarization that is being seasoned with a very dangerous antidemocratic ingredient, which by definition denies democracy, which is intolerance.Lorenzo Córdova
“When polarization no longer implies only confronting two different positions, but is spiced up with these components of intolerance, confrontation, and antagonism, is assumed as a contrast between friends and enemies, we are on the threshold of a degeneration of democracies to autocratic regimes.”Lorenzo Córdova
He stressed that the lies that are seen daily on social networks, as well as political polarization, have been “spiced” by intolerance where each and every citizen must work for democracy to prevail.
Therefore, Cordova made it clear that “democracy does not fall from heaven, it is nonsense to think that it is a gift from someone. Democracy, always, throughout the world and Mexico has not been the exception, has been the result of the exercise of rights and freedoms of the people to elect the political powers. When a society does not value that and is stunned, unscathed, in the face of the loss of those rights, the restrictions of those freedoms, it is a society that is committing a democratic suicide ”, Lorenzo Cordova concluded.
Source: Milenio
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Leones de Yucatan Mexico Professional League baseball champions!
Leones de Yucatan obtain the South.
-
Yucatan businessmen criticize the diversion of the Maya train, ‘the project was not well planned from the beginning’
Diversion of the Maya Train to.
-
Remnants of Hurricane Ida caused floodings on the East Coast of the US
NEW YORK – The death toll.
-
‘King of Porn’ sells USD$26.3 million Beverly Hills mansion to ‘Vitamin Guru’
He’s a self-made billionaire who was.
-
During the whole month of September, the procedures for will and testament are free in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 02, 2021).- In.
-
Is the third wave of COVID-19 easing in Mexico?
Israel Buendía sat up in the.
-
Low pressure in Nicaragua activates hurricane watch in Yucatan and Quintana Roo
The instability zone in the Caribbean.
-
Yucatan will consolidate the peninsular region door to the world
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 02, 2021).- Governor.
-
Dark slick oil rig photographed after Ida in waters of the Gulf of Mexico
By Associated Press Investigative Reporters Michael.
-
Hacienda San Antonio Hool revives in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment