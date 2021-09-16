Due to the pandemic, new public transport route “Va y Ven” will begin in November

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- Until next November, the new transportation route “Va y ven” will enter into operation, which will link more than 129 neighborhoods that border the Periferico of the Yucatecan capital.

In a statement, the Institute for Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut) specified that the construction of the infrastructure required for this project is progressing well.

The agency explained that the procedures that have to be done before some federal agencies, such as the National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras), for the administration of resources are in order.

However, he reiterated that this route will not come into operation until next November.

Rains affected the project

The Institute indicated that although this new public transport service was scheduled to start this summer, weather conditions contributed to the delay.

In addition, the Institute specified that the normative processes with Banobras, among other instances of the federal government, have already been solved in order to have the resources and permits, which presented delays.

Similarly, various procedures were carried out to comply with different regulations, technical specifications, and permits requested by government agencies such as Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which have already been completed, added Imdut.

Progress in work

It should be noted that the infrastructure such as pedestrian bridges, bays, intersections, new sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, ascent, and descent islets, as well as the installation of 68 stops in the Periferico are already visible on the Periferico.

Additionally, more than 10 kilometers of the most critical areas of the Peripheral Ring were repaved, which, in addition to benefiting motorists who travel this road on a daily basis, will also allow the new “Va y Ven” route to travel more safely.

Imdut stressed the importance of all the infrastructure required for the operation of this new route to be fully ready because that represents the safety of pedestrians and those who will use this service.

