México Electoral Court ratifies the triumph of Layda Sansores in Campeche

Of the 1,190 polls from 21 electoral districts, the Electoral Tribunal only invalidated the results of 18 due to various anomalies.

MEXICO, (September 15, 2021).- The Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) ratified the triumph of the morenista Layda Sansores to the governorship of Campeche, after certifying the results of the total recount of the votes cast on June 6.

According to the results presented by the electoral magistrates, of the 1,190 electoral packages of the 21 districts, only the results were annulled in 18, that is, 1.5% of the vote.

With this, the Coalition “Together We Will Make History” formed by Morena and the PT won the election with 139 thousand 503 votes; while Eliseo Fernández from Movimiento Ciudadano came in second place with 133 thousand 627 votes.

A few weeks ago, Magistrate Janine Otálora Malassis ordered the local electoral authorities to recount all the votes in order to give certainty to the elections after the objection of Movimiento Ciudadano political party.

The party affirmed that the voting revealed an unjustified difference between the votes cast for the governor’s vote and that of the local councils.

However, the magistrate considered that these accusations had no justification since it was not verified that the ballot boxes had been filled with false votes in favor of the Morenista candidate.

“The party had to directly accredit irregularities in the voting received in the polls for the election in the governorship. In addition, the party denounces that the unjustified difference is one thousand 47 votes, which does not reflect a potential difference, ” said Otálora.

“The final count is favorable to the candidate nominated by the coalition made up of the Morena and Labor Party political parties, with a total of 139 thousand 503 votes,” said the draft ruling.

