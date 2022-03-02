Aeroméxico increases its number of flights to Campeche

As of April 1, Aeromexico increases its flights on the Campeche (CPE) – Mexico City (MEX) route from 7 to 11 weekly frequencies, which represents an increase of more than 50% and an offer of 2,178 seats per week.

Flight Itinerary

Mexico City – Campeche

Flight 2440 MEX 06:25 – CPE 08:16 daily flight.

Flight 2442 MEX 15:30 – CPE 17:20 on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Campeche – Mexico City

Flight 2441 CPE 08:53 – MEX 10:45 daily flight.

Flight 2443 CPE 18:01 – MEX 19:55 on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Operations will be carried out by Embraer E190 aircraft with 99 seats in classes, through Aeromexico Connect.







