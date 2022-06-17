Maya Indigenous Artisan Fair Expo at Santa Ana, downtown Merida

You can admire and purchase creations from 39 producers, from 13 municipalities, at the Maya Indigenous Artisan Fair Expo, organized by the Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture (Indemaya), in the Parque de Santa Ana de Mérida, from 15 to 18 of the present month.

The General Director of the agency, Eric Villanueva Mukul, pointed out that: “After two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are resuming this type of expo, where Yucatecan artisans are given a space to show and sell their creations.”

Also, the official explained that, after their participation in Yucatán Expone, in the La Magdalena Contreras district of Mexico City, 39 creators from Acanceh, Chocholá, Chumayel, Cuzamá, Dzan, Espita, Ixil, Izamal, Mama, Mérida, Teabo, Tekit and Valladolid were invited.

In this market, the public will find hammocks and bags, macramé or henequen decorations, honey from APIS or Melipona bees, as well as its derivatives, among other items, all of them made in the Yucatan.

These actions are intended to open marketing channels for the products made by Yucatecan men and women, from different communities in Yucatan, in order to contribute to the generation of income and boost the economy of their families and the state dynamics.

