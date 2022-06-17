Maya Indigenous Artisan Fair Expo at Santa Ana, downtown Merida

You can admire and purchase creations from 39 producers, from 13 municipalities, at the Maya Indigenous Artisan Fair Expo, organized by the Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture (Indemaya), in the Parque de Santa Ana de Mérida, from 15 to 18 of the present month.
The General Director of the agency, Eric Villanueva Mukul, pointed out that: “After two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are resuming this type of expo, where Yucatecan artisans are given a space to show and sell their creations.”
Also, the official explained that, after their participation in Yucatán Expone, in the La Magdalena Contreras district of Mexico City, 39 creators from Acanceh, Chocholá, Chumayel, Cuzamá, Dzan, Espita, Ixil, Izamal, Mama, Mérida, Teabo, Tekit and Valladolid were invited.
In this market, the public will find hammocks and bags, macramé or henequen decorations, honey from APIS or Melipona bees, as well as its derivatives, among other items, all of them made in the Yucatan.
These actions are intended to open marketing channels for the products made by Yucatecan men and women, from different communities in Yucatan, in order to contribute to the generation of income and boost the economy of their families and the state dynamics.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More than 3,400 people have visited the Jurassic Trail already
The Jurassic Trail celebrates a week.
-
Isolated population of polar bears in Greenland has made a clever adaptation to climate change
An isolated population of polar bears.
-
World Naked Bike Ride was a big success in Mexico City!
Members of the World Naked Bike.
-
Merida’s second “White Night” of 2022 would arrive in October
The mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera.
-
Video of Pitt Bull attacking a small dog in a pet-friendly restaurant goes viral (Watch Video)
A video shared on social networks.
-
2026 World Cup host cities to be announced this week
FIFA is preparing to name the.
-
June 14th: Don’t forget to check out the Strawberry Supermoon!
NASA explains that the name Strawberry.
-
The Alacranes Reef National Park is a Natural Protected Area of great importance for Yucatan
Alacranes is a reef surrounding a.
-
Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
The Rolling Stones announced they’ve postponed.
-
Colombia is the guest of this year’s Tahmek Maya Balloon Festival
On August 20 and 21, the.
Leave a Comment