Mauricio Vila meets with the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adán Augusto López

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, with whom he agreed to continue working together, the Federation and the State Government, on issues that benefit Yucatecan families.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Governor spoke with the Secretary of the Interior about the actions that the State Government is taking in matters of security in the entity and access to justice, among them the Multidisciplinary Group of Justice to combat impunity, which has been considered by Segob as an example worthy of replication in the country.

In that sense, Vila Dosal reiterated its commitment to continue joining efforts and sharing experiences with the Federal Government regarding the construction of peace in the entity, so that Yucatán remains the safest state in the country.

Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Víctor Villalobos Arámbula Photo: (Yucatan al instante)

Later, Vila Dosal met with the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, to whom he raised the needs of the Yucatecan countryside after the effects of Hurricane Grace and the significant rains that have been registered in the state.

At the meeting, the Governor explained that, due to the meteorological phenomenon, as well as the heavy rainfall in recent days, agricultural activity in the state has been affected, so, he pointed out, it is necessary to help Yucatecan producers so that they can recover your crops.

Finally, Vila Dosal and the head of Sader agreed to look for mechanisms to support the families that depend on agriculture so that they can recover and get ahead.

