Campeche, Camp., (April 02, 2021).- Wedding tourism is gaining strength in Campeche as people have turned to see it now that the state is on a green traffic light, and this represents a dispersion of the economy in all sectors.

In this regard, the Campeche State Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) reported that the wedding tourism sector has been reactivated little by little after being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Weddings are held in the state, but always with the endorsement and authorization of the Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks of Campeche (Copriscam), in case the wedding or social event is authorized, organizers must take care of the maximum assistance allowed, emphasizing responsibility.

He added that in other states weddings are prohibited and wedding tourism has been avoided, but in Campeche, there have been some weddings with very scarce attendance. In fact, many artists and/or celebrities have taken their wedding events to Campeche, usually at old haciendas or farms.

According to the government agency, these events benefit hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, beaches, farms, and other local services.

