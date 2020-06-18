Hurricane Sergio rises to category 4, fortunately, it moves away from Mexican coasts

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has reported that Hurricane “Sergio” has reached category 4 and continues to move northwestward in the Pacific Ocean, without affecting Mexico.

Conagua reported that “Sergio” who was in category 3 days ago, and that it is the eighth hurricane to reach category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale in the Pacific Ocean, and that fortunately, continues to move away from the national territory.

This breaks the 2015 record for seven category four hurricanes in one season for the Pacific.

With a satellite image, it is possible to detect that the hurricane is currently located 1,330 km southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.

With sustained gusts of wind of 220 km per hour, Sergio will not affect the Republic of Mexico.

“Sergio” is expected to degrade in the coming days as it continues his journey far from the Mexican coasts.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments