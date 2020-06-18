Hurricane Sergio rises to category 4, fortunately, it moves away from Mexican coasts

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has reported that Hurricane “Sergio” has reached category 4 and continues to move northwestward in the Pacific Ocean, without affecting Mexico.
Conagua reported that “Sergio” who was in category 3 days ago, and that it is the eighth hurricane to reach category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale in the Pacific Ocean, and that fortunately, continues to move away from the national territory.
This breaks the 2015 record for seven category four hurricanes in one season for the Pacific.
With a satellite image, it is possible to detect that the hurricane is currently located 1,330 km southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.
With sustained gusts of wind of 220 km per hour, Sergio will not affect the Republic of Mexico.
“Sergio” is expected to degrade in the coming days as it continues his journey far from the Mexican coasts.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Reopening “Wave Two” would start in Yucatan on June 22
“The decision will be based on.
-
Mérida City Council will close the municipal cemeteries on Father’s Day
In order to maintain prevention measures.
-
Massive Uber Driver Protest on Monday, June 22 in Mérida
Drivers and owners of cars from.
-
2-meter-long crocodile captured in Tekax, Yucatán
Tekax, Yucatan.- After several days of.
-
China’s Economy Rebounds, But Beijing’s Coronavirus Could Stop It
China’s economy is rebounding. But a.
-
Teenager missing in Yucatán
Relatives ask for help to locate.
-
Fitch Affirms Bepensa at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable
Fitch Ratings – Monterrey – 17.
-
The U.S. renews its travel alert for five states in Mexico
In the midst of a health.
-
Urban improvement agreement signed by Puerto Morelos and Fonatur
Puerto Morelos, Q.R. — Puerto Morelos.
-
Mexican scientists develop edible COVID-19 vaccine using transgenic tomatoes
Within a year, researchers at the.
Leave a Comment