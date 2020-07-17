Rammstein announces new dates for Mexico concerts

The German rock band Rammstein announced the new dates of their presentations at the Foro Sol in Mexico City after their concerts had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates announced by the German band will be a year after what was agreed; that is, on September 30 and October 1, 2021, respectively.

According to Ocesa and Ticketmaster, those who had purchased their tickets for the concert at Foro Sol this year will have no problem, as they will be valid on the following dates:

• For September 26 the tickets will be valid on September 30, 2021

• Those from September 27 can be used on October 1, 2021.

Rammstein was scheduled to offer a tour in North America this year, however, the emergency health situation due to the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone all their dates.

The only event the band had to cancel due to scheduling problems was the one in Washington, DC.

The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021, in Montreal and end on October 1 in CDMX.

