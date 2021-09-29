Concession for Lithium in Mexico; in the hands of China and Canada

Foreign companies, especially from Canada and China , maintain the concessions to exploit Lithium deposits in 159 thousand hectares of the country, even for the next 50 years.
MEXICO, (September 28, 2021).- According to information obtained through the National Transparency Platform, at least eight company concessions can exploit lithium until the year 2068. For example, the Canadian company Pueblo Mining Company PMC S. de R.L. de C.V. has 90 thousand meters of extension in two lots in Mexicali, Baja California, that can be exploited until the year 2062, where lithium can be extracted.
Other companies such as China’s Gangfeng Lithium, as well as Canada’s Bacanora Minerals, also have some of the concessions. The Ministry of Economy reported, through the National Transparency Platform, that there are several mining concessions.
However, with the arrival of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the federal government, the idea of exploiting lithium in the country began to land and stopped all delivery of concessions to exploit the mineral.
“It should be noted that from 2019 to 2021 no new mining concessions have been granted,” said the agency. The federal government is even seeking to generate lithium-based energy and products.
According to the Report on the progress of the strategies for industrial development that the Ministry of Economy sent to the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, the government has a medium-term objective focused on small, medium and large companies that want to develop new technologies and that there is a current demand, but with future potential.
Within this demand, he points out, they seek to enter the market with the manufacture of lithium batteries, since Mexico has enough material due to the recent discoveries of deposits.
Source: Heraldo de Mexico
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
